The Tejano Civil Rights Museum Hosts Fiesta De Colores

Residents from around the Coastal Bend are invited to join in on the celebration at the Fiesta de Colores hosted by the Tejano Civil Rights Museum. The event will have food vendors and music and will take place on Saturday to exhibit the color and artistry that is part of the communities hispanic heritage.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV