The Texas Department of Insurance warns of contractor scams

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Representatives from the Texas Department of Insurance were in Aransas Pass Wednesday warning people there about fake contractors who may be trying to make a quick buck at the expense of hurricane survivors.

The Texas Department of Insurance recommends that you get more than one estimate. Make sure if you do receive an estimate it's in writing on a company letterhead. Also check if they have any references. They also say you should beware of contractors that offer to waive deductibles because they could submit false information to your insurance agency to pocket some of the money.

