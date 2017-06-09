The Texas State Aquarium's volunteer program holds two events for World Oceans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Members of The Texas State Aquarium's AquaTeens volunteer program were out at Packery Channel Park on Friday.

Over 40 teens teamed up and cleaned the area for World Oceans Day.

The volunteer group will go the extra mile and also head out Saturday morning with Aquarium employees to give some extra attention to the park.

The public is invited to join in on the clean-up.

