CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - What do you think are the strengths and weaknesses of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce?

Here is your chance as a non member to express your opinion on how they can improve!

Cleo Rodriguez, President of the group, joined First Edition to invite the public out to their next town hall meeting on October 25th from 5-7 p.m. at the Education Service Center. (209 N. Water St.)

