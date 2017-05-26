Close Their Day to bring awareness to those with disabilities The event kicks off at Salinas Park Saturday May, 27th from 1-9pm. The public is welcome for live music, free food, sport competitions, and even professional fireworks. Heather Guajardo, KIII 9:17 AM. CDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The event kicks off at Salinas Park Saturday May, 27th from 1-9pm. The public is welcome for live music, free food, sport competitions, and even professional fireworks. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Rodd Field accident Armed robbery suspect in ICU #1 Moody Blanked by Tivy in Game 1 Premont students heading to college Tagged redfish released for tournament Island Report - Cinnamon Shore Project Update Robstown Rallies Past Sealy in Game 1 Synthetic marijuana calls impacting ems Ray Walks Off on Dripping Springs in Game 1 Suspect In Critical Condition After Attempted Robbery More Stories Their Day to bring awareness to those with disabilities May 26, 2017, 9:17 a.m. Adopt Nolan on Paws for Pets May 26, 2017, 8:38 a.m. Know how to evacuate Corpus Christi properly in the… May 26, 2017, 7:59 a.m.
