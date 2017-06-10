They will surf again gives everyone the opportunity to hang-ten

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Woman Rescued from Fiery Car Crash
-
5 Shootings in City this week
-
4-year-old reviews area parks
-
Several kids in critical condition after vehicle rollover near George West
-
Another victim dies in Mathis shooting
-
Explore the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve this Summer
-
Alice gang member arrested
-
I-37 Hydraulic oil spill
-
Deputy, husband indicted for murder turn themselves in
More Stories
-
Coastal Bend wrestlers take to the ring in the name…Jun 10, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
-
Life Will Roll on gives everyone the chance to ride…Jun 10, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
-
Coastal Bend Community Foundation Scholarship Brunch…Jun 10, 2017, 11:37 a.m.