Thieves have their eyes on your holiday trash

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Now that Christmas has come and gone, your family is hopefully enjoying all the gifts you have unwrapped; but police are sending out a warning -- your holiday trash could be making your home a target for thieves.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said there are criminals who will drive through neighborhoods and look for big boxes sticking out of your trash can or left on the curb -- boxes for things like TVs or gaming systems and other kinds of electronics. Police said the boxes are dead giveaways telling potential thieves what you have inside your home.

Police said just use common sense. Keep your doors locked and your garage doors closed. Also, keep those brand new bicycles inside and not in the front yard.

Police said posting pictures of your Christmas gifts online can also attract potential burglars.

