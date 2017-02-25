Thin Mint Sprint Treats Runners to Girl Scout Cookies

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Victory never tasted so good! Close to 200 runners braved this morning's chilly weather for the 2nd annual Thin Mint Sprint. The 5K run was held at Dolphin Park on North Beach and benefits the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas. Runners who crossed the finish line were treated to a box of Thin Mint cookies! This weekend is National Cookie Weekend, which is the last weekend you will see Girl Scouts around town at different locations selling their famous cookies.

