Third annual Mandela Day Celebration underway Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Preparations are underway for the third annual Mandela Day Corpus Christi celebration.

The event will provide cultural performances, educational organizations showcasing services available to the community, and much more. The free multicultural celebration is designed to bring our diverse communities together and honor Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela.

There will also be a shoe drive to raise funds for school supplies and toiletries for middle school students in need.

The event kicks off 5 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Park.

