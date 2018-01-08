Third suspect charged with Breanna Wood's murder appears in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A third suspect charged with capital murder in connection with the 2016 homicide of Breanna Wood was in court Monday.

Christopher Gonzalez is charged with capital murder, murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in relation to the case and was given a $1 million bond.

In court Monday, the District Attorney's Office said they will not be seeking the death penalty against Gonzalez.

They will be seeking the death penalty on two other suspects, Joseph Tejeda and Sandra Vasquez.

Others facing charges related to the homicide include Theodore Alan, who was charged with aggravated robbery; and Gregorio Rolando-Cruz, Magdalena Yvette-Carvajal and Rosalinda Musella, who were all charged with tampering with evidence.

Wood went missing in October of 2016 and her body was found buried in a wooden box in rural Nueces County. She was said to have been beaten and then fatally shot. Tejeda was arrested for the crime and has been in jail awaiting trial. The rest of the suspects were indicted a week ago.

