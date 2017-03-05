Water conversion begins

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi will be changing the water disinfectant in order to add an additional disinfectant to improve the long-term quality of the city's drinking water.

This process is approved by the TCEQ and it is not a water boil alert, it is routine maintenance. You may notice a strong chlorine smell in the water, water experts said it can be shaken or put in the fridge to reduce the taste or odor of chlorine.

This process is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

The city created a pre-recorded hot-line to keep you up to date on the latest water news, just call 361-826-8000.

