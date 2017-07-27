This Saturday's 5th annual Fiesta de las Flores pageant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 58th annual Fiesta de las Flores pageant kicks off Saturday. Contestants will be celebrating the rich Hispanic culture through song and dance.

Each participant is assigned a different Mexican state and through the program, they learn about the culture and will even perform a traditional dance fully clothed in the country's native attire.

All Feria de las Flores contestants have the opportunity to win scholarships to further their education.

The competition will be held at Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday. It is free and open to the public.

