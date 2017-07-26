Close This tasty treat helps patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital One dollar from every purchase of a Dairy Queen Blizzard will be donated to Driscoll Children's Hospital. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:19 AM. CDT July 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Thursday, July 27, 2017, every dollar from Dairy Queen's Blizzards will go toward Driscoll Children's Hospital. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two Walmart thieves caught, one on the run Impact of new Nueces County DA Saharan Dust and Vibrio link A boater's story This history of old Calliham Hot Jobs: July 25 City Council approves CCPD unmarked vehicles Crash survivor faces DUI and manslaughter charges. Robstown veteran to brief Congress about burnpits Rockport man released on $5 million dollar bond More Stories This tasty treat helps patients at Driscoll… Jul 26, 2017, 7:19 a.m. Detectives searching for suspect after man found… Jul 26, 2017, 5:42 a.m. Feedback Sought for City Fair Housing Assessment Jul 26, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs