KIII
Close

This tasty treat helps patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital

One dollar from every purchase of a Dairy Queen Blizzard will be donated to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:19 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Thursday, July 27, 2017, every dollar from Dairy Queen's Blizzards will go toward Driscoll Children's Hospital.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories