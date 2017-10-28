CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From horses to clam shells pet owners got creative dressing up their pooches this weekend for The Thomas J. Henry Bark in The Park Pet Costume Contest and Expo.

The event is helped organized by the non-profit called Lost Dogs With Texas and which is dedicated to getting lost and found dogs home with their families.

The fun also came with some education on importance of not only micro chipping your animal but checking the microchip as well.

About two thirds of micro chips have incorrect registrations due to people moving addresses or even a typo.

