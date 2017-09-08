Thomas J. Henry, SA YES distribute school supplies to 4,000 students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Attorney Thomas J. Henry joined forces Friday with SA YES, or San Antonio Youth Educational Support, to distribute free school supplies to 4,000 Corpus Christi elementary students.

SA YES volunteers dropped by eight elementary schools Friday to personally distribute supply kits, sponsored by Henry. Each kit contained colored pencils, crayons, an eraser, a glue stick, folders, pencils, notebook paper, a spiral notebook, a ruler, ballpoint pens and a box of tissues.

© 2017 KIII-TV