Thousands come to Coastal Bend for FFA State Convention

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 89th annual Future Farmers of America State Convention will be going on in Corpus Christi all next week, and some of the 12,000 delegates and their guests are already in town.

It’s the second time the huge gathering has been held in Corpus Christi, and it is sure to have a major economic impact.

Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns looked into it and came back with the details.

© 2017 KIII-TV