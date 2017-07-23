Thousands of folks attend the Food Truck Summer Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thousands of families hit the new Water's Edge Park along the Corpus Christi bay front on Saturday for the Food Truck Summer Fest. Everything you could think of was served up for people to enjoy from tasty tacos, brisket, even funnel cakes.

The festival is always a hit. It went on all day, so we asked the folks with Munchies Food Truck how they kept up with the demand. One of the cooks told us, "you have to have a great team. Give it your all."

Some 48 food trucks were on hand during the festival.

© 2017 KIII-TV