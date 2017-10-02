Thousands raised in HEB's Help End Hunger campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Food banks across Texas are now able to feed more families thanks to HEB's Help End Hunger campaign.

The Texas grocery store chain raised $734,000 for food banks across the state. The donations will help feed more than three million families.

The money was presented to Feeding Texas, a hunger relief organization, and will be distributed to 20 food banks throughout the state. $31,000 of it will go to the Coastal Bend Food Bank and will pay for 217,000 meals.

