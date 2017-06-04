Thousands remain without power overnight

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - A wide spread of power outages were reported by American Electric Power late Sunday evening. A spokes person for AEP told 3News power outages are expected to last through out the night.

Crews have been working to determine the amount of damage that was a result from the storm.

As of now AEP has not announced when power will be restored.

We will keep viewers posted throughout the day.

© 2017 KIII-TV