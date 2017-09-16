Thousands ride in 14th annual Conquer the Coast

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thousands gathered at Corpus Christi's Bayfront to race in the 14th annual Conquer the Coast on Saturday.

Despite damage from hurricane Harvey and rearranging some of the course this year, participants still had the option to ride the normal 10 and 21-mile courses.

When it came to the 66-mile route, cyclists had the option of just re-riding the 21-mile course.

© 2017 KIII-TV