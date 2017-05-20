Thousands run in the 42nd annual Beach to Bay relay marathon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - About 10,000 runners beat the heat to run and cheer in the 42nd annual Beach to Bay.

This event is the nation's largest relay marathon.

It's was just after sunrise by Bob Hall pier as anxious runners stood behind the start line waiting to run the first leg of the race.

Most runners woke up before 4:00 a.m. to pump themselves up before they hit the pavement.

