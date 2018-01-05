Three additional suspects in custody for Breanna Wood's death

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Three more suspects are in custody this week in connection with Breanna Wood's death.

According to Nueces County Jail, they arrest Musella Rosalinda, Magdalena Yvette Carvajal, and Christopher Gonzalez in a week.

Rosalinda was arrested on Dec. 29 and she is being held on a $150,000 bond. Rosalinda is the mother of Joseph Matthew Tejeda.

Carvajal is held on a $150,000 bond and was arrested on Jan. 2.

Gonzalez is being charged in connection with Wood's death along with possession of drugs. Gonzalez bond is set for one million dollars, and he was arrested Jan 4.

