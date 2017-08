CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Operation Safe Return happens in 3 days!

Join KIII-TV and the Corpus Christi Police Department for a FREE back to school bash at the American Bank Center from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday August 12th.

Free admission, parking, school supplies and give aways! Need we say more? See you there!

