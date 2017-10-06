KIII
Three indicted for capital murder in shooting of Robert Flores

Three suspects in the murder of 24-year-old Robert Flores, who was shot in the chest a few months ago at 11th street and Morgan, were indicted by a Grand Jury Friday.

The three suspects are Daniel and Melissa Venagas and Adan Pena. Police said the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery involving drugs and money.

