KIII
Close

Three People Escape Annaville House Fire

KIII 11:26 AM. CST January 08, 2017

ANNAVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Three people were evacuated from their home Sunday morning on the 4200 block of Petronila Creek in Annaville after a fire broke out on their fence and outer garage. CFFD and the Annaville FD were able to put out the blaze and nobody suffered any injuries. The house itself has minor smoke damage inside, and the cause is unknown.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories