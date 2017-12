CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Houston man has died following a water rescue Saturday near Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island. The rescue happened yesterday afternoon after a boat capsized sending two men and a woman into the water. Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department say all three were located nearly 5 miles off shore. Two of the boaters were found hanging to an oil rig while the third was found facedown in the water.



The man, believed to be in his 50's, died while on the way to the hospital.

Investigators say all three were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.



