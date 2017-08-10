Three people, pets escape apartment fire in Annaville

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire crews jumped into action Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Annaville area.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Alaniz Gardens public housing complex on Violet Road. Fire crews said when they arrived heavy smoke was coming from one of the units.

Thankfully, the three people inside, along with their pets, managed to escape.

Fire crews said there was heavy smoke damage to the unit. Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

