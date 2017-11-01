Three Star Student: Ava Olivarez from Calallen McGee

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Here is what Ava's teachers had to say about her: "Ava is an A-B student and an excellent role model. She is respectful, kindhearted, an excellent friend, and takes pride in her school work. She is a peer tutor in class and will volunteer to help new students get acclimated. Ava attends mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church. She also plays 12U softball. She plays 3rd base for Team Hype at Oil Belt. She hopes to attend college at Oregon University (go Ducks) and eventually be a college softball coach. Ava loves to read, hang with friends, watch movies, & play games on the Xbox."

