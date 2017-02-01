KIII
Close

Three Star Student of the Week February 1, 2017

Mia is a 14-year-old 8th grader at Hamlin Middle School.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:23 AM. CST February 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS)MIA - Her love of sports (especially track), being on student council, and beautifying Corpus Christi.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories