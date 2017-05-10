Three Star Student of the Week: Gracie Oller

Here is what her teachers have to say: "Gracie has lived up to her name…Grace! She loves everyone she meets, and has been providing peer tutoring to her classmates this year. She has been successful in all her subjects, but has become a shining star in Math! Outside of the classroom she can be found in a circle of friends and her siblings! In her free time, you can find her doing cartwheels, making faces on snapchat, taking care of our dog, and smiling just because she can! She is a part of student council, Flour Bluff’s Jazzy Bees, Running Club, and volunteers to help her old 2nd grade teachers as they have asked. She has gone back and forth between becoming a Veterinarian and owning her own spa…so we shall see! Whatever she does with her career she will have that smile that radiates the room.

