Three suspects in shooting homicide being held on $1 million bonds

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The three people accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Robert Flores earlier this week were officially charged in court Friday with capital murder and are being held on a $1 million bond each.

The shooting happened Monday night outside a home on 11th Street near Morgan. Detectives said 29-year-old Daniel Venagas, 40-year-old Melissa Venagas and 30-year-old Adan Pena shot Flores in the chest following a robbery.

