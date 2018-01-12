Three-vehicle accident sends four to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A three-vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital Friday evening after a crash happened on the eastbound side of SPID near the Staples exit.

According to police, the driver of a flipped over vehicle was trying to move into the exit lane when she clipped another vehicle which triggered the chain reaction of cars.

No serious injuries are reported, and citations may be pending.

