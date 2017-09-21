Tickets Available for Moonlight in the Gardens XI

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On First Edition Dr. Womack with the South Texas Botanical Gardens invites viewers to purchase their tickets for this year's "Moonlight in the Gardents" fundraiser presented for the fourth year by CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery.

This annual event supports environment education and conservation programs. This year local philanthropist Eugene Bouligny, will be honored. He has generously has poured millions of dollars into the community through challenge grants to many non-profit organizations over the past 10 years, one of the largest being Del Mar College.

If you are interested in attending, visit their website: http://www.stxbot.org/

