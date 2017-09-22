Tickets still available for the 2nd Annual Boy & Girls Club Alumni Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On First Edition, CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, Kim Barrientos stops by to invite the public to this year's 2nd Annual Boys & Girls Club Alumni Banquet. The event will be happening this Saturday, September 23rd at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

This year's event will bring special guest NFL stars, Emmitt Smith and Tim Brown.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Corpus Christi was founded in 1957. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. They currently serve approximately 5,000 youth annually through after-school and summer programs.

Tickets are still available. To purchase, visit their website: http://www.bgccb.org/

