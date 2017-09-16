Tie-Dye event aims to lift spirits in communities affected by Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At the Railroad Seafood Station, Girl Scouts gathered to create tie-dye shirts on Saturday.

Their goal was to spread love and lift spirits to the many communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hundreds of shirts were made and will be given the victims of the storm and the volunteers helping to clean up different parts of the Coastal Bend.

Diana Carter, an art teacher, said, "I noticed other people giving out free bar-b-cue and free things, and I can't lift heavy things like branches, but I can tie-dye".



