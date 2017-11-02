Time is running out to get election ID certificate

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The election period is coming and if residents don't have a driver's license time is running out to get an election identification certificate.

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo identification can use the election certificate.

The local driver's license office will be open this Saturday to issue those forms of identification To make sure residents who need a certificate have a chance to grab one.

