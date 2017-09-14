Times Square Down Syndrome Awareness Campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From out of two-thousand entries, two coastal bend children living with down syndrome were selected to be featured in an annual times square video awareness campaign. Juan Castillo --who has been featured routinely on Three News First Edition for his "Funky Sock Walk" fundraiser says Blake and Dalton Castillo-- will be featured on the famous giant jumbotron tomorrow in New York City. The video starts with a down syndrome buddy walk later this month. Castillo and his crew will be in the Channel 3 studios to talk about the month of October as the official Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The city plans to light the Harbor Bridge blue and yellow --the colors of the awareness campaign, in honor of efforts to increase understanding.

Follow 3News for details on how you can join the cause then.

