CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A newly-renamed medical clinic was formally dedicated Friday.

At Timon's Ministries, the charitable organization showed off their newly renovated medical office.

It was also christened as the Dr. Paul Zanetti memorial clinic.

Dr. Z, as he was known, was a local neurosurgeon and a former board chair for Timon's.

He passed away in 2016.

