Tip-A-Cop a success for South Texas Special Olympics

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Tip-a-Cop event was held at the Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday.

Police officers and firefighters served tables and raised money for the South Texas Special Olympics.

After families had a good meal and officers and firefighters went back to their day job, $2000 was collected to help out athletes in the Special Olympics.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Their goal is to give continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy with their friends and families.

