Tip to police prompts search for Breanna Wood murder weapon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 21-year-old Breanna Wood's body was found in January, and 26-year-old Joseph Tejeda was arrested for the murder; but until this point authorities have had no idea where the weapon is.

On Friday, authorities spent the afternoon searching the Bayfront for a possible murder weapon.

Wood had gone missing in October of last year

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that the Corpus Christi Police Department's dive team was searching the Bayfront near the Emerald Beach Hotel for the gun allegedly used in Wood's murder.

Wood's autopsy showed she was killed by a single gunshot to the back of her head before her arms were broken and her body was sexually assaulted. Until now, there was no knowledge of where the weapon was, but police said a tip to authorities prompted Friday's search.

