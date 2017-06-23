Tips to cut down your power bill during extreme heat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Temperatures have been extreme in the Coastal Bend lately, and all that heat could really end up frying your wallet!

Running your air conditioner can make you electricity bill skyrocket, but there are a few things you can do to save some money.

Omar Lopez of American Electric Power Texas gave some tips to keep your bill down.

"Use a ceiling fan. Make sure your doors and windows are closed. You can always make sure your home is weatherized," Lopez said.

When it comes to weatherizing your home, that just means to make sure there are no holes or gaps in door frames and window frames that will let air through.

"Watch your appliances. Make sure you're using them efficiently," Lopez said.

If you're going to do a load of laundry, which takes up a lot of energy, do it at night when not as many appliances are in use.

"It's always important to keep ceiling fans on," Lopez said.

