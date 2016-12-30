Tips to Stay Safe This New Year

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Captain Brown with the Corpus Christi Fire Department stopped by First Edition Friday, to share their message of proper fire works safety this New Year's Eve.
Fireworks Safety Tips:
- Make sure children have adult supervision
- Have land owner’s permission
- Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination
- Children should not pick up leftover fireworks as they may still be active
- Read and follow directions
- Never touch fireworks after they are lit
- Use fireworks outdoors only
- Have some sort of extinguishing method nearby
Since it is fireworks season in South Texas, the Corpus Christi Fire Department reminds everyone that it is illegal to discharge fireworks inside the City limits, including area beaches. Citations for discharging fireworks inside City limits or possession of an open fireworks package could lead up to a $2000 fine per package.
Any police officer or firefighter has the authority to confiscate fireworks.
To report the illegal discharge of fireworks, call 886-COPS (2677). Please do not call 911 for fireworks complaints.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs