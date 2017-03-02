Toast to Texas to celebrate Texas Independence Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - March 2nd is Texas Independence Day.

On Thursday, the Nueces County Historical Commission in conjunction with the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Nueces County Historical Society honored the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence at the County Courthouse.

Re-enactors dressed in Republic of Texas period clothing and the Mary Helen Berlanga Elementary School Choir performed a few selections.

Texas Independence Day celebrates the day that Mexican Texans signed their declaration of independence from Mexico and became the Republic of Texas.

