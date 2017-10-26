Todd Hunter considering run for Texas Speaker of the House

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - State Rep. Todd Hunter said he is considering taking on the position of Texas Speaker of the House after Speaker Joe Straus announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Straus said his decision not to run for re-election was based on his belief that "those who serve in public office should do so for a time, not for a lifetime."

Straus was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2005. He was named Speaker of the House less than four years later, and will serve to the conclusion of his term in 2019.

Read Straus' full comments below:

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV