Tokyo Zoo's baby panda passes 60 day milestone

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A baby panda cub resident at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo has celebrated its 60th day of life Monday.

The baby panda, covered in black and white fur, is seen in a video released by the zoo on Monday, having its measurements taken along with other physical examinations.

The unnamed cub is the daughter of the zoo's resident giant panda, Shin Shin.

The zoo reported that the cub is in good condition, weighing just over 6-pounds and measuring just over 16-inches.

As of last week, it is still unable to stand on all fours.

The cub is to be named by the public, according to media reports.

