Tony Amos' ashes to be carried into the gulf by a sea turtle

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Friends and family will be saying their final goodbyes to wildlife advocate Tony Amos Saturday evening. Amos passed away earlier this month following a long battle with Pancreatic cancer. His ashes will be be carried out into the Gulf of Mexico by a green sea turtle.

The tribute will take place at Access Road 1 in Port Aransas at 6:45 tonight. The public is invited to attend.

