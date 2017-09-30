KIII
Close

Tony Amos' ashes to be carried into the gulf by a sea turtle

Friends and family will be saying their final goodbyes to wildlife advocate Tony Amos Saturday night.

KIII 9:15 AM. CDT September 30, 2017

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Friends and family will be saying their final goodbyes to wildlife advocate Tony Amos Saturday evening.  Amos passed away earlier this month following a long battle with Pancreatic cancer.  His ashes will be be carried out into the Gulf of Mexico by a green sea turtle. 
 
The tribute will take place at Access Road 1 in Port Aransas at 6:45 tonight.  The public is invited to attend.
 

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories