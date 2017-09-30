Tony Amos' ashes to be carried into the gulf by a sea turtle

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Friends and family will be saying their final goodbyes to wildlife advocate Tony Amos Saturday evening. Amos passed away earlier this month following a long battle with Pancreatic cancer. His ashes will be be carried out into the Gulf of Mexico by a green sea turtle.
The tribute will take place at Access Road 1 in Port Aransas at 6:45 tonight. The public is invited to attend.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs