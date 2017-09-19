'Topping out' ceremony held for Christus Spohn Shoreline project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A shiny new building will officially become part of the Corpus Christi skyline one day in the spring of 2019. That's when the new Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital complex is expected to be finished.

A "topping out" celebration was held Tuesday to mark the final pouring of cement on the hospital's uppermost floor.

"We're pushing on the schedule every single day," Spohn Market President Justin Doss said. "The faster we can move it out, the faster we can start serving patients."

It was a big milestone for the massive $335 million undertaking.

All of the project's employees, construction workers and hospital brass dined on barbecue as they celebrating the topping out of the massive structure.

"We've done 23,000 cubic yards of concrete that averages out to about 700 yards a week," Sr. Project Manager Preston Cope said. "So there's about five-million pounds of rebar installed on the structure of the building. We started the structure in December of this year."

Christus Spohn and McCarthy Building broke ground in July of last year. There will be a new imaging room and additional operating rooms on the second floor. There will also be a new emergency department to replace the current emergency room.

"We got all the services here to be able to be able to provide exceptional, good patient care," Doss said.

