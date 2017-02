CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Seven vehicles were heavily damaged after a fire broke out in an auto parts yard on Ayers Thursday.

Firefighters responded to Ray's Auto Parts on the corner of Ayers and Holly around 10 a.m.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

Workers were taking a car apart with a torch when the fire erupted.

