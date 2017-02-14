Tornado warning issued for Northern parts of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Parts of the Coastal Bend are under a tornado warning. The National Weather Service has issued the warning for Southeastern Goliad County and Northern Refugio County.

A thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about 10 miles northwest of Refugio. The storm was moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Residents in the alert areas are asked to shelter in place and move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building. The NWS says, if you are outdoors, in a mobile home or a vehicle you should find substantial shelter and protect yourself for flying debris.

