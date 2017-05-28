Wreckers ride in memory of fallen firefighter, Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday morning 75 tow trucks lined up in a procession to honor fallen firefighter, Scott Deem.

If you're wondering why tow trucks participated in the procession, it's because they often work side by side with firefighters when responding to a scene.

It's a bond a lot of people don't know exist.

At 11 a.m., wreckers from San Antonio, Schertz and as far as Corpus took off down Interstate 10, to Loop 410, into the parking lot of the Paul Taylor Field House.

The finish line was right across from Fire Station 35.

"We left at about 6 a.m. to make it here on time for the procession," Jesse Chavez of Accurate Towing Service out of Corpus Christi said. "I'm gonna take this back to Corpus. I'm gonna show this hospitality to Corpus."

"We work side by side with a lot of these guys. We see each other on a daily basis and they're out there clearing traffic, blocking the roads for us," Kevin Paul Quintero of Mission Wrecker said.

"We know what it feels like to lose a brother and sisters in the towing industry ourselves, so we just wanted to show respects for [Deem] and his family," Jarrett Granado of Danis Towing said. "The fatality rate for tow truck drivers is pretty high. We lose at least a tow truck driver every day."

"The guys told me this morning the wrecker drivers wanted to present something to the Deem Family and Fire Station 35 over here, so I said 'Yeah! Let's go meet them', and I could have never imagined we'd have over 100 wreckers come into the parking lot all in a convoy," Captain Jarrett Vocke of Fire Station 35's B Shift said.

In possibly the most impactful moment of the procession, wreckers began to form a circle surrounding the firefighters.

"Basically it's love," Chavez said. "It comes out of love and it comes from the heart."

"It relieves stress. The same thing when we're out there and cars are flying by at 75 miles an hour. We try to block for each other to provide a safe working area. So we work as a team," Vocke said. "Sometimes they're blocking for us while we're trying to get things done. Once we get all our medical stuff done, we'll come in and block for them while they're loading cars and things. So we have to work together every day."

It's two brotherhoods sharing similar, powerful bonds.

As the procession ended, a $2,000 donation and plaques were gifted to the station for the Deem family and the San Antonio Firefighters Association.

"It doesn't matter where you're at. It's across state lines, it's across county lines , it's across city lines, country lines. Everybody backs each other," former Tacoma, Washington firefighter, Ina Nepsund said. She also made the plaques.

Nepsund and her husband rode along with her son, an employee of Bexar Towing, in Sunday morning's procession.

"We lost four firefighters in the Pang Warehouse fire," Nepsund said. "It hurt when we lost so many at one time. This was only [SAFD's] second loss, but it means so much whether it's one or it's four."

"These guys are a class act out there every day for us. They do good work for us. They keep us safe. The quicker we can get off the highway with these incidents, the safer everybody is, and these guys are out there being true professionals every day," Vocke said. "This is just another showing of professionalism they have as an organization."

The group of tow truckers did a similar procession after the death of San Antonio Police Detective, Ben Marconi.

Granado said while many of his fellow wreckers displayed a flag with a thin red line, many who wished to purchase flags at the last minute could not. He everywhere they looked, even online, sold out.

© 2017 KENS-TV